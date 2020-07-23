MARION, Va. Dennis J. "Possum" Greer, age 63, passed away on Monday, July 20, 2020. Dennis was preceded in death by his parents, Hunter Roy Greer and Mary Howell Goodman; his sister, Robin Finley; his brothers, Larry, Frederick and Toby Greer; and his mother and father-in-law, John and Shirley Lones. He was retired from Service Electric Company having worked as a lineman for over 35 years with several companies. He was an outdoorsman who enjoyed farming, fishing and hunting. Dennis was a hardworking loving husband and dad. Anyone who had the pleasure of Dennis' friendship, knew he was a true brother and friend for life Survivors include, his wife of 41 years, Barbara Greer; his sons, James Hunter "Jamie" Greer of Marion, Va., and Jason Greer and wife, Leann, of Marion, Va.; brother, Rick Greer of Marion, Va.; grandchildren, Lila and Jonathon Barbrow; sisters and brothers-in-law, Debbie and Bud Shell of Jonesbourgh, Tenn., Karen Lones and Michael Blevins of Elizabethton, Tenn., Ginger Hardin of Elizabethton, Tenn., Sandy Carver and Kenny Payne of Johnson City, Tenn., and John Lones and Michelle Cox of Johnson City, Tenn.; several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and other family members. Funeral services will be held at 8 p.m. Friday, July 24, 2020, at the Bradley's Funeral Home in Marion, with Pastor Mike Halsey officiating. The family will receive friends on Friday from 6 until 8 p.m. prior to services. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 25, 2020, at Thomas Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to the Feed the Children Organization at www.feedthechildren.org. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home is serving the Greer family.
