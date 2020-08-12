Terry, Doris Sult

October 10, 1927 - August 4, 2020 Doris Sult Terry, age 92, of Wytheville, Va., passed away on Tuesday, August 4, 2020. Doris was able to spend the last month of her life at her favorite earthly place, Claytor Lake. She was born in Wytheville, Va., on October 10, 1927, the daughter of the late Eldred Julian Sult and Lyda Cregger Sult. She graduated from Wytheville High School in 1945. Doris was married to the late Charles Andrew "Andy" Terry for over forty years until his death in 1989. She is survived by her brother, Frank and sister-in-law, Sharon Sult; son, Charles Andrew "C.A." and daughter-in-law, Sherry Terry; sons, Thomas "Tommy" and daughter-in-law, Bonnie Terry, and Richard "Dickie" and daughter-in-law, Debra Terry; her grandchildren, Stacy (Tammy) Terry, Christy Terry Wolfe and fiancé, Junior Burcham, Shauna (Allen) Eversole, Shane Terry and Brandon Terry; her great-grandchildren, Trey (Kayla) Warden, Devin Wolfe, Morgan (Michael) Waldron and Lillie Barrera-Terry; her great great-grandchildren, Gracie and Samuel Warden, along with several nieces and nephews. She was a devoted member of Wytheville Baptist Church for over eighty years serving in various capacities including Sunday School teacher, WMU member, assisting in the church office and kitchen, planning and preparing bulletin boards and library windows, children's programs at Wednesday night suppers, Young at Hearts and other roles. Even at the age of 92 she continued to serve by being actively involved in the collection and shipping of Christmas packages for Samaritan's Purse as well as still actively serving in many of her other roles. Doris will be remembered for her love of "the lake". Although she was not a strong swimmer, she taught many young people to water ski and loved to take friends and families on boat rides around the lake. She also enjoyed learning to ride her first jet ski while in her late sixties and spent many fun hours on the lake with her friends. Doris was a "second mother" to many in the neighborhood and to her sons' friends. Everyone was always welcome at the Terry home and a bed and breakfast was available if needed. A memorial service was held 1 p.m. Monday, August 10, 2020, at Grubb Funeral Chapel conducted by Pastor Tim Irving, with interment to follow at Rosewood Memorial Gardens, Rural Retreat, Va. Donation made be made to Wytheville Baptist Church, 205 Church Street, Wytheville, VA 24382, in memory of Doris. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.grubbfuneralhome.com. Grubb Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Grubb Funeral Home P.O. Box 702, Wytheville VA 24382
