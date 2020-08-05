McFall, Harold George ¿Gob¿

Harold George "Gob" McFall Mr. Harold George "Gob" McFall, 94, of Massey Subdivision, Hartwell, passed away on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at Rainey Hospice House, Anderson, S.C. Born on February 27, 1926, in Royalton, Ill/, he was the son of the John George McFall and Ava Mae Brown McFall. Mr. McFall was retired from the coal industry, where he was a maintenance supervisor for Jewel Smokeless Coal & Coke. He was a member of Richlands Lodge #318 & Richlands Chapter #104 O.E.S., Richlands, Va., O'Keefe Royal Arch Chapter #26, Tazewell, Va., and Birmingham Metro York Rite Commanderate, Birmingham, Ala. Mr. McFall was also a member of the Mt. Hebron Baptist Church and a World War II U.S. Navy veteran, serving in the Pacific Theater on the USS Montpelier, where they earned 13 major battle stars. Survivors include his son, Richard T. McFall (Charlotte) of Hartwell; two grandchildren, Ginny Figel of Atlanta, and Joy Donnelly-Loggins of Lexington, Ga.; four great-grandchildren, William Figel, Camilla Figel, Dylan Yager and Olivia Yager; a daughter-in-law, Donna McFall of Jonesboro, Ga.; and a brother, James Herbert McFall of Rockford Md. Mr. McFall was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Virginia Dare Coleman McFall; and a son, Paul S. McFall A memorial service celebrating Mr. McFall's life will be held a later date when everyone can come together and spend time with the family. Mr. McFall will be placed in the Greenhills Memory Gardens, Richland, Va., with Military and Masonic Rites. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Mt. Hebron Baptist Church, 273 Mt. Hebron Road, Hartwell, GA 30643. The Strickland Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Hartwell is in charge of all arrangements. On-line condolences can be sent to the family at www.stricklandfh.com.
