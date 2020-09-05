June 14, 1949 - September 3, 2020 Donna Marie Edmonds/Dunford Donna Marie Edmonds burst into glitter and bubbles on Sept 02,2020 at 12:54pm. She is survived by 2 spoiled goldfish that were released in the creek by her house. 4 amazing brothers and their wives. All strong in their own suites. Johnny Edmonds Becky Edmonds: Tony Edmonds Cindy Edmonds: Mike Edmonds Joy Edmonds: Jr Edmonds Sandy Edmonds: A huge family of nieces and nephews. 2 Feisty daughters who helped her with her spell until its end. 1st Tara M. Clayborne and Husband Ray Clayborne and children Amber Alexis Zach Clayborne and Great Grand Daughter Austin Rain- 2nd Daughter Casey Jo Eckard and husband Zachariah James Eckard~ Her remains will be spread over Smith Mt Lake Where she ridiculously loved and the house where she grew up. Her future plans include sipping wine with Patsy Cline. She has promised to communicate with us from beyond via cocktail hour. A memorial service will be held 1P.M. Saturday September 5, 2020 at Church of God of Prophecy in Popular Camp Virginia.
