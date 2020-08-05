Pauley Jr., Ward Lineberry

Ward Lineberry Pauley Jr. went to be with the Lord on July 31, 2020. He was born on February 25, 1943, in Bland County, Va., the son of the late Warden Lineberry Sr. and Bessie Opal Hall Pauley. Ward retired in 1997, as a Sergeant with the Virginia Department of Corrections- Tazewell Correctional Unit # 31, with 26 years of service. Upon his retirement he enjoyed hunting, gardening and spending time with his family, friends and his beloved canines, Beau I and Beau II. Ward Jr. never met a stranger, this loving caring and wonderful man has left a permanent mark etched in the hearts of so many and will be greatly missed. Ward was a member of the Bland United Methodist Church. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 55 years, Mary Geneva Carroll Pauley and his son, Cliff Pauley, Ward is survived by sons and daughters-in-law, Kevin Pauley, Brandon and Brittany Bailey, and Lee and Gabrielle Bailey; daughter, Katie Bailey and Billy Hagerman; sisters-in-law, Gayle Farlow and Sheila and Ray Claiborne; grandchildren, Isaiah, Carter, Olivia, Dakota, Taylor, Jakob, Jaxson, Sophia, River, and Everleigh; niece, Amy Drummond; special friends, Tom Jr. and Judy Reese, Jerry, Jonette, Jenna and Jonathan Dunn. Also surviving are a host of cousins, extended family and many close friends. Funeral services were held Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at 7 p.m. at the Bland Funeral Chapel with the Rev Darlene Marshall and the Rev Joe Mack Taylor officiating. The family received friends at the funeral home Tuesday evening from 5 p.m. until service time. A graveside service for burial will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday August 5, 2020, at the Bland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial donations can be made to the following, the Bland United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 305, Bland, VA 24315, the Bland Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 25, Bland, VA 24315, the Bland County Volunteer Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 55, Bland, VA 24315. Online condolences can be made to the family at www.highlandfuneralservice.com. The Highlands Bland Chapel is serving the Pauley Family.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.