George Emmerson Tubbs, age 77, of Floyd, Va., lost his battle with cancer on Monday, July 27, 2020. George retired to his dream home in Floyd, Va., after being a self employed painting contractor for 40 years in Miami, Fla. Nothing made him happier than sitting on his front porch taking in the beautiful views and entertaining friends with his gourmet cooking. Left behind to remember him is his loving wife of 28 years, Faye Tubbs; his daughter and son-in-law, Kathleen Tubbs McKenna and David McKenna of Annapolis, Md.; grandson, Spencer McKenna of Arlington, Va.; granddaughter, Megan Watson of Upper Marlboro, Md.; great-grandson, Jaxon McKenna of Sterling, Va.; and his "daughter-in-heart" Sara Tate of Maryville, Tenn. Also surviving are is sister, Charlotte Jerrell of Carrollton, Ga.; his brother, John Tubbs of Edmonton, Ky. No services will be held at this time, a "Celebration of Life" will be planned for a later date. Online condolences may be made at Gardnerfuneralhomefloyd.com or on Facebook @gardnerfuneralhomefloyd. The family is being served by Gardner Funeral Home.
Tubbs, George Emmerson
