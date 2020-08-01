Bruce Edward Spraker, age 70, of Piney, Va., passed away on Monday, July 27, 2020. He was born March 17, 1950, in Wytheville, Va. Bruce was a United States Army Veteran, he was stationed in Germany and served his country from 1969 to 1970 during the Vietnam War. He graduated from New River Community College with an Associates Degree as an Electrician. Bruce retired from Air Equip/Long Wood with over 44 years of employment. Bruce was a lifelong farmer, which he loved doing deeply and Bruce loved to cook for his family and many friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Dallas E Spraker. Bruce is survived by his mother, Beulah "Beaut" Spraker of Piney, Va.; sister and brother-in-law, Debra and Kyle Stoots of Piney, Va.; his pride and joy were his niece, nephew, great nieces and nephews, niece and spouse, Wendy and Junior Dunford, nephew and spouse, Robbie and Michelle Stoots, Great nieces, Savannah Dunford, Kylie Stoots, great nephews, Andrew Stoots, Leighton Dunford, Weston Stoots, Thad Stoots; many special friends, and extended family also survive. The family will hold a Memorial Service on Thursday, July 30, 2020, at 4 p.m. at the Mt Zion Fellowship Hall Shelter, officiating will be the Rev Joe Carrico. In Lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Mt Zion United Methodist Church Cemetery. Online condolences can be made to the family at www.highlandfuneralservice.com. The Reese Funeral Home in Austinville, Va. is serving the Spraker Family.
Spraker, Bruce Edward
