Kitts, Phyllis

Phyllis Doreen Marshall Kitts, age 85, of Wytheville, passed away on Monday, August 31, 2020. She was born on April 25, 1935, to the late Morrell Browning and Loretta Mae Snavely Marshall. She was a retired secretary from West End United Methodist Church. Phyllis was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Fred Lee Kitts Jr. Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Wendy and Robert "Dozie" Crigger of Wytheville; son and daughter-in-law, Todd and Connie Kitts of Wytheville; four grandchildren and spouses, Rebecca Leah Crigger and Michael Lowe of Chilhowie, Travis "Dusty" Crigger of Wytheville, Tiffany Thibodeau of Lexington, S.C., and Kimberly Kirby of Elk Creek; seven great-grandchildren; two sisters, Shirley Waller and JoAnne Hilton, both of Wytheville; brother and sister-in-law, Jim B. and Annette Marshall, of Chester; two sisters-in-law, Jean Lester and Peggy Biller, both of Wytheville; brother-in-law, Sid Kitts of Wytheville; and several nieces and nephews. Per Phyllis's wishes there will be no services. She will be buried in West End Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.grubbfuneralhome.com. The Kitts family is in the care of Grubb Funeral Home.
