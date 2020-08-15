You have permission to edit this article.
Stroupe, Nancy Carolyn
April 5, 1956 - August 6, 2020 Nancy Carolyn Stroupe, age 64, of Wytheville, passed away on August 6, 2020. She was the daughter of the late James S. and Katherine Hall Corvin. Nancy was preceded in death by her husband, Clenton E. Stroupe. She is survived by her daughter, Betty and James Long of Max Meadows; David Stroupe of Wytheville; grandchildren, Tyler and Kelly Padgett of Johnson City, Tenn., Dakota Tate and fiancée, Amber Spain, of Max Meadows, and Shyanne Tate and fiancé, J.T. Crickett, of Dublin; great-granddaughter, Tatum Padgett of Johnson City, Tenn.; several nieces, nephews, and cousins. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.grubbfuneralhome.com. Grubb Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

To plant a tree in memory of Nancy Stroupe as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

