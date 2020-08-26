Adair, Dr. Joe Milton

Dr. Joe Milton Adair, 88, of Cedar Bluff, Virginia, passed away peacefully on August 15, 2020, at Commonwealth Senior Living at Claypool Hill. Dr. Adair was born in Raven, Virginia, the son of Charlie Thomas and Alice Harman Adair, on September 20, 1931. Dr. Adair was a retired dentist having graduated from The Medical College of Virginia in 1957. He graduated from Richlands High School in 1950, attended the University of Tennessee and was an avid Volunteer fan, well known to anyone who spoke to him for more than 5 minutes. He was a retired captain in the United States Air Force having served for two years in North Africa. Dr. Adair served in many capacities in his profession and community but was most proud of his service at the Good Samaritan Food Pantry and Habitat for Humanity. He was a devoted member of Cedar Bluff United Methodist Church and proud to be from Cedar Bluff and Richlands where in his last years, could often be seen picking up trash along the highway between the two towns in his pick-up truck adorned with UT stickers. Dr. Adair was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Jane Vanture Adair of 46 years. He is survived by daughter, Beth Adair Townsend and husband, The Reverend Bo Townsend; daughter, Anne Vanture Adair; grandchildren, Adair Townsend Taube, Bowman Townsend, Evan Smith, Avery Smith and Graham Smith; great-grandsons, Jay Taube and Jackson Taube. He is also survived by first cousins, Virginia (Ginny) Adair Russell (Bruce), M.H. (Bo) Adair Jr. and Joe Thomas Adair (Mary Liz) and his lifelong friend he called brother, Jimmy Boyd. There will be a private family interment. Beth and Anne would like to thank the staff at Commonwealth for the compassionate care given to their father in his final months. There will be a celebration of Dr. Joe's life at Cedar Bluff United Methodist Church when it is safe to gather. Donations may be made to Cedar Bluff United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 209, Cedar Bluff, VA 24609, or the Good Samaritan Food Pantry, P.O. Box 523, Richlands, VA 24641. "None of us lives unto himself alone and none of us dies to himself alone. If we live, we live to the Lord; and if we die, we die to the Lord. So whether we live or die, we belong to the Lord. For this very reason, Christ died and returned to life so that He might be the Lord of both the dead and the living." (Romans 14: 7-9) Online condolences may be sent to the family by going to www.SingletonFuneralService.com. The family of Dr. Joe Milton Adair is in the care of Singleton Funeral Service in Cedar Bluff, Va.
