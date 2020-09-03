Farmer, June

March 20, 1931 - September 1, 2020 MARION, Va. June Farmer, age 89, passed away on Tuesday, September 1, 2020, at her home in Marion. Mrs. Farmer was preceded in death by her grandson, Jason Parks and her brother, Cecil Edwards. She retired from the Southwestern Virginia State Hospital and was a member of the Wassum Valley Baptist Church. June enjoyed cooking and canning and truly was the best cook in the world. She was a beloved mother, grandmother, great and great great-grandmother. Survivors include her children, Karen Russell and Gary Smith, Donald Parks, and Tammy and Michael Littleton; eight grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and 14 great great-grandchildren. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Hospice of SWVA in Wytheville for the care and kindness given during this time. Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, September 3, 2020, at the Bradley's Funeral Home in Marion, with Pastor Bob Surber and Pastor Mark Blevins officiating. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 5 until 7 p.m. prior to services. Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, September 4, 2020, at Rosewood Memorial Gardens. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home is serving the Farmer family. Bradley's Funeral Home
