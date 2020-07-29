Charlie "Chuck" Earwood Charlie "Chuck" Earwood, age 80, of Tazewell, Va., passed away on Tuesday, July 21, 2020. He was born on February 4, 1940, in Huntington, W.Va., the son of the late James and Lillie Erwin Earwood. He was a U.S. Army Veteran. Chuck was the owner and president of X-Pert Printing Company. Governor and life-time member of the Moose Lodge in Pounding Mill, Va., life member of the American Legion, and a member of the Clinch Valley Auto Club. He was also a member of Parkview Baptist Church at Bluefield, Va. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Rodney Earwood; four brothers, Eddie, Lowell, Leon, and Larry Earwood; two sisters, Osa Marie Williams and Wilma Burdette; one infant sister, Leona Earwood. He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Susan Tussey Earwood; two daughters, Desiree Remines of Bluefield, Va., and Phyllis Overall of Victorville, Calif.; one brother, Jerry Earwood and wife, Virginia, of Huntington, W.Va.; two sisters, Linda Roberts and Shirley Reynolds and husband, Marshall, all of Huntington, W.Va.; three grandsons, Joseph Remines, Ethan Earwood, and Wes Overall and wife, MariAnn; one great-grandson, Aiden Overall; nephew like a brother, Danny Williams; very dear friends, Betty Lawson, Patsy and Tom Green, Tom Lawson, and Jerry Compton; and several nieces and nephews. Special thanks to Kelsey Kegley and staff at Commonwealth Senior Living and Helping Hands Hospice. The family received friends from 12 until 2 p.m. Saturday, July 25, 2020, at Singleton Funeral Service in Cedar Bluff, Va. Funeral services were conducted at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Singleton Funeral Service Chapel with Pastor Jim Drake officiating. Burial followed at Greenhills Memory Gardens Cemetery in Claypool Hill, Va. Pallbearers were Joseph Remines, Ethan Earwood, Steve Addison, and Tom Lawson. Casey-Short VFW Post 9640 conduct Military Graveside Rites. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude, 262 Danny Thomas Pl., Memphis, TN 38105, or The Good Samaritan Food Pantry, P.O. Box 523, Richlands, VA 24641. Online condolences may be sent to the family by going to www.SingletonFuneralService.com. The family of Charles "Chuck" Earwood is in the care of Singleton Funeral Service in Cedar Bluff, Va.
