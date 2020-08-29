Lanter, Judy Carol Dales

April 14, 1946 - August 24, 2020 Judy Carol Dales Lanter, age 74, of Cripple Creek, passed away Monday August 24, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Jesse and Flossie Deel Dales. Judy is survived by her husband, Orman Lee (Coon) Lanter of Cripple Creek; children, Dedra Spafford, Melissa Beavers, Jessie Darrell Deel and wife, Barbara, Charlie Brown Lanter and wife, Camille; grandchildren, Logan Spafford, Amber Lanter, Amanda Lanter, JD Lanter, Shannon Roop; sisters, Peggy Jackson, Alice Saye Dales, Mary Ruth Owens; several nieces and nephews also survive. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, September 1, 2020, at Grubb Funeral Home conducted by the Reverend Joe Mack Taylor and the Reverend Doug Silvers, with interment to follow in Mt. Pleasant Community Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 12 noon until service time. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.grubbfuneralhome.com. Grubb Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
