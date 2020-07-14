MARION, Va. Rachel Jean Young, age 86, passed away on Saturday, July 11, 2020, following a lifetime of service in the care of two her disabled children. She was born on her family farm on Lick Creek, Smyth County, Va. and retired from General Dynamics (Brunswick). She was a member of Marion Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her son, Robert James Hays III; parents, W.R. and Ethel Harner Young; sisters, Ola Mae Clemmons, Laura Mae Lee, and Frankie Newberry; and brother, Warren Young. Rachel is survived by her four daughters, Alisha Walker and husband, Scott, Tommye Jo Hays, Virginia Osborne and husband, Billy, and Ann Hays; three beloved grandchildren, Beth Williams, Laurence Mann, and Shannon Bills and husband, Zach; nieces, Kellie Snabel and Traci Bunn; nephew, Mark Newberry; brother, Jack Young; and special friend, Kim Trimble. Due to Covid concerns, the family will celebrate the life of their indominable, determined, and loving mother in a private ceremony. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that any memorials be directed to Special Olympics of Virginia in honor of Rachel's children, Tommye Jo and Robert, who derived so much from this event. Donations may be made by mail, Special Olympics Virginia, 3212 Skipwith Road, Suite 100, Richmond, Va. 23294-4413, by phone 1-800-380-3071, or online at www.specialolympicsva.org. To share memories of Rachel Jean Young, please visit www.seaverbrown.com. Care for Rachel's family has been entrusted to Seaver-Brown Funeral Service & Crematory, 237 East Main Street, Marion, Va. 24354.
Tags
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
-
Update: Court documents shed more light on Wythe County shooting
-
Woman shot in domestic incident in Barren Springs
-
Shootout suspect taken into police custody
-
Tazewell County charges suspects after body found in Bland County
-
Wythe County deputy tests positive for COVID-19; office closed until Monday afternoon
Funeral homes often submit obituaries but we accept submissions from family pending verification.
To submit an obituary, email:
Smyth County News & Messenger: obits@smythnews.com
Floyd Press: obits@floydpress.com
The News & Press: obits@richlands-new-press.com
Wytheville Enterprise: obits@wythenews.com
Washington County News: obits@washconews.com
Or call 434-978-7294 with payment information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.