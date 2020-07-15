Stephen B. Pearman, age 75, of Austinville, passed away on Monday, July 13, 2020. He was the son of the late James William and Virginia Walk Pearman. Stephen was preceded in death by his wife, Glenda Dawn King Pearman; two infant children; two sisters, Bonnie Pearman and Margaret "Chuck" Fisher; and brother, James Carlton Pearman. He is survived by his daughter, Angela Pearman and fiancé, Brandon Brooks of Wytheville; sons, James Scott Pearman of Austinville, and Michael and Victoria Pearman of Max Meadows; nine grandchildren, six great-grandchildren; special nephew, Micky Fisher of Max Meadows; and several other nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at Olive Branch Church Cemetery with the Reverend Terry Eversole officiating. The family will receive friends at Michael's home at any time 7143 Peppers Ferry Road, Max Meadows, VA 24360. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.grubbfuneralhome.com. The Pearman family is in the care of Grubb Funeral Home.
