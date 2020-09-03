McGhee, Frances Marie

December 7, 1947 - August 31, 2020 SALTVILLE, Va. Frances Marie McGhee, age 72, passed away on Monday, August 31, 2020, at the Johnston Memorial Hospital in Abingdon, Va. Frances was born in Saltville, Va., to the late Grat and Mary Kate Carter Cahill. She was also preceded in death by brothers, Bill Cahill, Joe Cahill, and Eddie Cahill; and sisters, Mary Sue Armstrong, Louise Peake, and Nancy Tuggle. She is survived by her loving husband, James R. McGhee Sr.; two sons, James McGhee Jr. and Brian McGhee; grandchildren, Kesha Pickle, Cara Call, Logan McGhee, and Lance McGhee; great-grandson, Isaac Pickle; brother, Alan Cahill and wife, Ruby; sisters, Doris Holmes and Nellie Heath; and several nieces and nephews. Private graveside funeral services will be held at Elizabeth Cemetery in Saltville, Va. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Chapel of Chilhowie is serving the McGhee family. Bradley's Funeral Chapel
