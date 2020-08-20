 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Goddard, Robert Judson
0 entries

Goddard, Robert Judson

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

Robert Judson Goddard, 83, of Floyd, went to be with the Lord on August 16, 2020. He was surrounded by his loving family who adored him. He was born on April 4, 1937, in New Brunswick, New Jersey, to Helen Agnes Duffey and John Goddard. He was preceded by his beloved wife, Grace; his daughter, Arlene; and his mother and father. Robert "Pop pop" was a proud grandfather and loved all his grandchildren. He worked many years as a painter and spent his later years living at the Pine Ridge apartments in Floyd where he made many friends. He is survived by his brother, Raymond; sisters, Carole and Helen; daughters, Kathleen, Charlene, Marcy, Carole, and Cathy; his sons, Michael, Henry, and Bobby; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and one great great-grandchild. His granddaughter, Jennifer Hollandsworth (Scott), was a special granddaughter who spent her Saturdays taking him shopping and helping him with anything he needed. Ryan Maaser (Jessica) was so special to him he loved him dearly and thought of him like a son. Malinda Peters was his granddaughter who he loved dearly and who helped take care of him. Special thank you to Skyline Nursing and Rehab for taking such good care of our Pops they called him Pop pop and took care of him as if he was their own and he loved them very much. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.maberryfuneralhome.com.

Goddard, Robert Judson
To plant a tree in memory of Robert Goddard as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics