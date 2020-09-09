Varney, Elder Mack Arthur

Elder Mack Arthur Varney, 76, of Rosedale, Va., formerly of Buchanan County, went to be with the Lord, on Sunday, August 30, 2020, at the Bristol Regional Medical Center, Bristol, Tenn., following an extended illness. Born in Home Creek, Va., he was the son of the late Willie and Chloe (O'Quinn) Varney. Mack was a 1963 graduate of Grundy High School and was a longtime resident of Buchanan County prior to moving to Rosedale. He was a member of Home Creek Old Regular Baptist Church where he served as Moderator, Assistant Moderator and Clerk, and served the Hale Creek Old Regular Baptist Church as Moderator and Assistant Moderator. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and worked as a foreman for Island Creek Coal Co. and Consol Coal Co. and worked in the coal industry for more than 45 years total. During his retirement years he worked part time as a courtesy clerk for Food City where he was currently employed. Mack loved to watch his grandchildren play ball and attended every game and was their biggest fan. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Loncie Carl Varney and sisters, Jettie Ann Sumpter, Rosie Mae Varney, and Mabel Marie Adkins. Mack leaves behind to mourn his loss, his wife, Eula Mae (Hackney) Varney of Rosedale, Va.; his children, Glenn Allen (Melinda Gail) Varney of Rosedale, Va., Robin Ann (Roy Kevin) Elam of Pennsylvania, and Curtis Ray (Stephanie) Varney of Rocky Mount, Va.; four grandchildren, Kayla Hope Varney, Madison Nicole Varney, Morgan Elyse Varney, and Chloe Mackenzie Varney; his sister, Tilda Edna Blair of Red Jacket, W.Va.; and his brother, Troy Edward Varney of Chillicothe, Ohio. Friends called at the Home Creek Old Regular Baptist Church Wednesday and Thursday evenings at 6 p.m. with services at 7 p.m. Funeral services for ELDER MACK ARTHUR VARNEY were held Friday, September 4, 2020, at 1 p.m. at the Home Creek Old Regular Baptist Church with Elders, Jerry Overstreet, Rick Mullins, Carson Wright, James Wright, Jimmy Stacy, Roger Coleman and Larry Puckett officiating with entombment to follow in Greenhills Memory Gardens Mausoleum, Claypool Hill, Va. Active pallbearers will be Donnie Stiltner, Troy Varney, Bennie Stiltner, Gene Hackney and Brothers of Home Creek Old Regular Baptist Church. The family suggests that expressions of sympathy be made in the form of donations to Home Creek Old Regular Baptist Church, P.O. Box 59, Rosedale, VA 24280. Grundy Funeral Home of Grundy, Va. is honored to serve the family of ELDER MACK ARTHUR VARNEY.
