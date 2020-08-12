Kaylor, Jack G.

Jack G. Kaylor, age 95, of Wytheville, passed away on Sunday, August 9, 2020. He was born in Keokee, Virginia, on June 13, 1925, the son of the late Garnett M. and Allie B. Kaylor. He was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Jeanette Weiss Kaylor. He graduated from Appalachia High School and then served in the U.S. Navy during World War II. He obtained his undergraduate degree at East Tennessee State University and went on to receive a Master's in Education at Virginia Tech. He began his teaching career in War, West Virginia before moving to Wytheville in 1956. Distributive Education was his passion for several years before becoming Assistant Principal at GWHS, and then moving into the Principal role. In 1967 he became the Principal at Rocky Gap until retiring in 1985. He was a well-respected educator to all he touched. He served on the WCC Board, was past president of the Kiwanis Club, received a meritorious service award for 4-H in Bland County, and was recognized as a gifted educator. He was a member of St. John's Episcopal Church. He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Lisa and Larry Anderson and special friend, Lucille Cline. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at 12 p.m. at West End Cemetery with Father Birch Rambo officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to GRASP (Great Aspirations Scholarship Program) for financially disadvantaged children to go to college. GRASP, 4551 Cox Road, Suite 115, Glen Allen, VA 23060, grasp4va.org (on line) Barnett Funeral Home, Wytheville, Va. is serving the Kaylor family. Online condolences may be sent to the family at: www.highlandfuneralservice.com.
