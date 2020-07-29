Dr. Amanda Ellis O'Quinn Dr. Amanda Ellis O'Quinn, 39, of Cedar Bluff, passed from this life to the pearly gates of Heaven on July 20, 2020, after a sudden illness. Those that knew her realized Amanda's life revolved around her Lord and Savior, her family, her work, volunteer programs, and her many friends. Most recently she was a Professor of Psychology at Southwest Virginia Community College and a Christian Counselor at Healing Waters. Prior to that she had been a Director of Children's and Family Ministries at Highlands Fellowship in Abingdon and later at Community Heights Church in Wardell. Surviving Amanda are her husband, Wade O'Quinn; her daughters, Brenley Bohon and Ella O'Quinn; her parents, Charlie and Sherrin Ellis; her brother, Brent Ellis and sister-in-law, Brittney Ellis; her canine friends, Samson and Mavis, and many uncles, aunts, cousins, and many friends. Due to the Covid-19 virus, there will only be a small private "family" only service on Friday, July 24, 2020, at Singleton Funeral Service in Cedar Bluff, Va. Later a memorial service will be held at Southwest Virginia Community College to remember Amanda and at that time her many friends and colleagues will be asked to participate. Amanda's lovely smile, loving nature, vibrant personality, her energy and determination, her concern for others, and most important her Christian witness will surely be missed by many. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Bread of Life Ministries c/o Michael Young, 17488 Macy Drive, Brooksville, FL 34614, which feeds and provides shelter and clothes in the US and South and Central America or SWCC Education Foundation, P.O. Box 1101, Richlands, VA 24641. Online condolences may be sent to the family by going to www.SingletonFuneralService.com. The family of Dr. Amanda Ellis O'Quinn is in the care of Singleton Funeral Service in Cedar Bluff, Va.
+1
+1
Most Popular
-
Wythe County grand jurors hand down indictments
-
Updated: WATCH NOW: Wytheville Fire & Rescue on scene at Cove Road structure fire
-
Their names in lights: Beale, Cantrell honored by School Board
-
Chilhowie PD, SCSO seek public's help locating missing teens
-
Mount Rogers Health District sees continued uptick in coronavirus cases
Funeral homes often submit obituaries but we accept submissions from family pending verification.
To submit an obituary, email:
Smyth County News & Messenger: obits@smythnews.com
Floyd Press: obits@floydpress.com
The News & Press: obits@richlands-new-press.com
Wytheville Enterprise: obits@wythenews.com
Washington County News: obits@washconews.com
Or call 434-978-7294 with payment information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.