Ayers, Lois Irene Sexton

March 30, 1931 - August 9, 2020 Lois was born in Cripple Creek, Va., to the late Samuel Cloyd Sexton and Lola Hawks Sexton. Lois was a devoted member of Bethlehem Baptist Church of Knightdale, N.C. She loved reading her Bible daily, gardening, and quilting. A graveside service will be held 1 p.m., Friday, August 14, 2020, at Bethany Lutheran Cemetery Cripple Creek, 139 Slate Spring Road, Wytheville, VA 24382. She is survived by children, Walter W Coalson, Pat Coalson Kahler (Jim), Jeanne Coalson Ford (John), Nelson "Sonny" Ayers Jr. (Debbie), and Judy Nunnebkamp (Bob), six grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. She is survived by brothers, Doug, Don, and David Sexton. She was preceded in death by her husbands, Walter W Coalson (1977) and Nelson Ayers Sr (1996); sister, Edna Sexton; and brothers, Boyd and John Edgar Sexton. Condolences to the family may be sent to poolefuneral.com under Tributes. L. Harold Poole Funeral Service P.O. Box 489, Knightdale, NC 27545
