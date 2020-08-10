Vandyke, Darla K.

Darla K. Vandyke February 21, 1948 - August 8, 2020 Darla K. Vandyke, age 72, of Bristol, Virginia, passed away on Saturday, August 8, 2020, at the Bristol Regional Hospital. She was born in Buchanan County, Virginia, the daughter of the late Raleigh E. Worley Sr and Bonnie Yates Worley. Darla was a 1966 graduate from Garden High School and was a proud homemaker, wife, mother, sister and grandmother. Darla was a member of the Central Presbyterian Church in Bristol, Virginia. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Johnny Wayne Vandyke; son, Jonathan W. Vandyke; brothers, Stephen Worley, Roger Worley, Joseph Worley and Norman Worley; and a sister, Margaret Mullins. Survivors are her daughter, Ginger Ellison and husband, Kevin, of Greensburg, Pa.; the greatest treasures of her heart, her grandchildren, whom she dearly loved, Sydney Paige Ellison and Lindsey Brooke Ellison; brother, Raleigh E. Worley Jr. and wife, Janet, of Pounding Mill, Va.; special nieces and their children, Sonya Ratliff and husband, Chris, and kids, Macie, Brodie and Jace, Crystal Kinder and husband, Luke, and kids, Addison, Graham and Blaire. Graveside services for Darla Vandyke will be conducted at 2:30 p.m. on Monday, August 10, 2020, at the Greenhills Memory Gardens Mausoleum Building #1 in Claypool Hill, Virginia with the Rev. John Cowell officiating. Entombment will follow. Hurst-Scott Funeral Home in Richlands, Virginia, is in charge of arrangements and those wishing to express sympathy may do so online at http://www.hurstscottfuneralhomes.com. Hurst-Scott Funeral Home 1401 Second Street, Richlands, VA
