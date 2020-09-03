Bosniak, Josh

Shirley Ann Nece It is with profound sadness, we announce Shirley Ann Nece, age 82, gained her wings and entered Heaven's gates to be with her Heavenly family on August 19, 2020. She is survived by one daughter, Stacey K. Duke and her husband, Robert, of San Antonio, Texas. She was born to the late H.P. and Margaret Jennings, on April 16, 1938, in Marion, Virginia. Shirley grew up in Floyd, Virginia, and graduated from Floyd High School in 1956. In 1960, she received a degree in Education from Radford College, focused in Health and Physical Education. In 1998, she came to San Antonio where she worked at SeaWorld for twenty years and enjoyed speaking with guests from around the country. Shirley enjoyed reading, crocheting and needlepoint. She loved to watch University of Alabama college football and San Antonio Spurs Basketball. Shirley was a dedicated mother first and foremost. She treasured and embraced every moment with her family. She especially loved and treasured her role as Nana to Damian, Devin, and Desmond. She was an active lady and enjoyed watching her grandsons in swimming and karate competitions. Shirley will be laid to rest next to her mother in Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Christiansburg, Virginia, at 11 a.m. on Thursday, September 3, 2020. As an expression of sympathy and in lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to www.gatheringus.com. Messages of condolence or memories are also welcomed at www.gatheringus.com or by visiting www.maberryfuneralhome.com.
