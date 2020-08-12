Emory, Audrey Meadows

Audrey Meadows Emory December 17, 1970 - August 10, 2020 MARION, Va. Audrey Marie Meadows Emory, age 49, passed away on Monday, August 10, 2020, at her home in Marion, surrounded by her family. Audrey was born in Smyth County, Va., and was preceded in death by her father, Brady Meadows III and her husband, Kenneth Allen Emory. She worked at Virginia House Furniture, Kenna Metal and Oak Hall Cap and Gown. She a member of Russell's Chapel and loved her animals and being outdoors. She was a loving daughter, mother and grandmother who will be missed by her many friends. Survivors include, her children, Jessica M. Emory and Jacob L. Emory; mother, Oma Meadows; stepchildren, Kenneth Emory Jr., Pamela M. Emory, and Betty Jo Cale; grandchildren, Bobby, Madison, Michael, Donaven, Emma, Jay, Bridgitte, Chad and Kingston; brother, Britt Meadows; sister, Marcia Smith; aunt and uncle, Linda and Danny Meadows; and her special church family. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 15, 2020, at the Bradley's Funeral Home in Marion, with the Reverend Herman Cress and Pastor Mike Sage officiating. Interment will follow in Attoway Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Friday evening, August 14, 2020, from 6 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home is serving the Emory family. Bradley's Funeral Home 938 North Main Street, Marion, VA 24354
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.