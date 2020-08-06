Sears, Shirley A. Reed Kuhn

Shirley A. Reed Kuhn Sears, 77, of Floyd, passed away on July 30, 2020. She was a faithful attendee of Tuggles Gap Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her parents, David and Pattie Reed. Shirley is survived by her sister, Helen Cockram (Freeman); children, Patricia Parsley (Guy Albright) and Kim Williams (Brian); grandchildren, Derek Parsley, Chasity Hicks, Andrea Parsley, Maranda Hrivnak, and Sydney McCall; six great-grandchildren; along with two nieces and a nephew, Lisa Gayle, Nettie Pet, and David. A graveside service was held on Sunday, August 2, 2020, at Lee Cemetery Tuggles Gap at 3 p.m. with Pastor Mike Bowman officiating. Online condolences may be made at Gardnerfuneralhomefloyd.com or on Facebook @gardnerfuneralhomefloyd. The family is being served by Gardner Funeral Home.
