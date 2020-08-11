Parks, Doris Vogt

January 10, 1935 - August 10, 2020 ATKINS, Va. Doris Vogt Parks, age 85, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 10, 2020, at Modern Caregivers, her home away from home in Piney Flats, Tenn. She was born in Atkins, Va., on January 10, 1935. Doris was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Howard Parks; her parents, Jim and Annabelle Vogt; and sisters, Frances Wyatt and Betty Jo Campbell. Doris is survived by her son, Allan Parks of Marion, Va.; daughter, Lindy Parks White and son in-law, Justin White, of Gray, Tenn.; her grandchildren, Ashley Parks and husband, Eric , Tori White Johnson and husband, Garrett, and Garrett White; special nieces and nephew; one sister-in-law, Beulah Parks Minor; brother-in-law, Curtis Parks and wife, Eleanor; brother-in-law, Joe Parks; a special friend, June Wheeler; and her recent special caregivers, Sheila and Sunnie with Modern Caregivers. Doris and Howard owned and operated Atkins Grocery in Atkins, Virginia for more than 30 years. They also made a lot of special friends through their business, Parkway Gas in Marion. They retired in September 2007. Through her retirement, she continued to be the little lady seen sweeping and cleaning up at their business, Parkway Car Care. She was a lifelong active member of Davis Memorial Methodist Church. She enjoyed hard work, her family and friends, and the family hobby of dirt track racing and nascar. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at 12 noon at Seaver-Brown Chapel with Pastor Harry Howe officiating. Visitation will be held at 11 a.m. for 1 hour prior to the service. Graveside services will follow the service at Rose Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Davis Memorial United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 389, Atkins, VA 24311. The family understands concerns of COVID and wants everyone to be safe and invites you to leave condolences at www.seaverbrown.com. To share memories of Doris Vogt Parks, please visit www.seaverbrown.com. Care for Doris Parks family has been entrusted to Seaver-Brown Funeral Service & Crematory, 237 East Main Street, Marion, VA 24354.
