Gómez Maldonado, Bonifacio
1958 - July 19, 2020 Bonifacio Gómez Maldonado's journey has carried him beyond this plane of existence on July 19, 2020. He is now visiting with his parents, Pedro Gómez Quich and Domitila Maldonado, his mother-in-law, Danford Garr, his stepson, Robert Mimm Jr., and his cockatiels, Floyd and Mattie. Still in the race of life are his wife of 25 years, Susan Gómez Maldonado; brothers, Pedro Gómez Maldonado, Arturo Gómez Maldonado, and Hermelindo Gómez Maldonado; and his father-in-law, William "Pop-Pop" Garr. Boni's legacy will live on with his children, Daysi Aracely Gómez Rivera (Joaquín), Edy Bonifacio Gómez Rivera (Yaneth), Jacobo Abimael Gómez Méndez, Isaias Benedicto Gómez Méndez, and Ilder Bernabe Gómez Méndez (Leticia); his stepchildren, Ray Jumper (Angie), Susie Perez (Shane), Connie Mimm, Brittany Mckenzie (Robert), Jennifer Mimm, Danielle Mimm (Jamin), Jessica Mimm (Whitney), and Charles Mimm (Danielle), his nine grandchildren, great-grandchild, 15 step grandchildren, and last, but not least, his dog, Sofia. In keeping with Boni's love of nature and gardening, his ashes will be planted with his favorite flowers at a later date. All who wish to honor his life are invited to plant a flower or bush in his name. Bonifacio Gómez Maldonado, known to many as "Boni" or "Tony," lived a full and happy life, and we are honored to celebrate the dash between the day he entered this world and the day he left it. We encourage you to do the same.

To plant a tree in memory of Bonifacio Gómez Maldonado as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

