BUTLER, Pa. SFC Ronald Glenn Hash, U.S. Army Retired, age 66, of Butler, passed away on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, following an illness. Born on March 18, 1954, in Fort Bragg, N.C., he was a son of the late Ambrose Glenn and Jean Padget Hash. Ron served in the United States Army for more than 20 years, retiring in 2008 with the rank of Sergeant First Class. He was a member of American Legion Post 117, Butler. He is survived by his wife, Margaret Fletcher Hash; two stepchildren, Lydia Bowman and Robert Armstrong, both of Butler; three step grandchildren, Paulina Anderson and family of Brodnax, Va., Cody Armstrong of Rural Retreat, Va., and Robert "Robbie" Armstrong of Butler; one step great-grandson, Dante Anderson; one brother, Charles Hash of Wytheville, Va.; and one sister, Carol Brown of Annapolis, Md. The family will receive friends on Sunday, July 26, 2020, from 1 until 2 p.m. at the Bradley's Funeral Home in Marion. A graveside service will follow at Macedonia Baptist Church Cemetery with Pastor Paul Shallenburg officiating. Full military honors will be rendered by the Francis Marion VFW Post 4667 and the United States Army National Guard. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home is serving the Hash family.
+1
+1
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
-
Smyth County library trustees fire institution's director
-
VSP investigating fatal Monday night crash on Whitetop Road
-
Suspect in slaying arrested in Bland County days before body found
-
Their names in lights: Beale, Cantrell honored by School Board
-
New Abingdon Mayor Derek Webb hopes to push for diverse economy
Funeral homes often submit obituaries but we accept submissions from family pending verification.
To submit an obituary, email:
Smyth County News & Messenger: obits@smythnews.com
Floyd Press: obits@floydpress.com
The News & Press: obits@richlands-new-press.com
Wytheville Enterprise: obits@wythenews.com
Washington County News: obits@washconews.com
Or call 434-978-7294 with payment information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.