Minton, Jack Raymond

August 28, 1928 - August 16, 2020 Jack Raymond Minton age 91, of Wytheville, passed away on Sunday August 16, 2020. He was born in West Virginia, on August 28, 1928, to the late Gilbert and Brenadine Nolan Minton. Jack attended Emory & Henry College. He served in the United States Army and retired after 38 years of service as a Highway Engineer for VDOT. Jack was a member of the Wytheville Presbyterian Church, Liberty Hall Masonic Lodge #104 and the Wytheville Rotary Club. Survivors include his wife of 63 years, Katherine Ryburn Minton of Wytheville; and sister, Barbara Nolan Minton of Wytheville. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, August 20, 2020, at the Sunset Memorial Park in Damascus, Va., with the Reverend Robert Button officiating. Special thank you to Brenda Mathis and Mary Mathis for more than 5 years as caregivers. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.grubbfuneralhome.com. The Minton family is in the care of Grubb Funeral Home.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.