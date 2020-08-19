Jamison, Franklin Delano "Hank"

October 15, 1948 - August 10, 2020 Franklin Delano "Hank" Jamison, age 71, of Swords Creek, Virginia, entered into eternal rest on Monday, August 10, 2020, at Clinch Valley Medical Center in Richlands, Virginia. Hank was born on October 15, 1948, in Raven, Virginia, to the late Elmer and Mary Maxfield Jamison. Mr. Jamison was a 1969 graduate of Richlands High School and retired as a coal miner for Pittston Coal Company. He was a 33 year member of Pine Creek Holiness Church. Mr. Jamison was also a United States Army Veteran. Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Shirley Ann Jackson Jamison; sisters, Betty Saunders and husband, Steve, of Richlands, Virginia, and Wanda Jamison of Richlands, Virginia; sisters-in-law, Linda Cruey and husband, David, of Richlands, Virginia, and Janet Fields and spouse, Cherie, of Lebanon, Virginia; granddaughter, Emma Jackson and fiancé, Zachariah DeAtley; and great-grandson, Ezra Jack Delano DeAtley, all of Bastian, Virginia. Funeral services for Franklin Delano "Hank" Jamison were held at 2 p.m. on Friday, August 14, 2020, at the Pine Creek Holiness Church in Swords Creek, Virginia, with the Reverend Jim Richardson and the Reverend Dennis White officiating. Interment followed at Clinch Valley Memorial Cemetery in Richlands, Virginia. Men of the Pine Creek Holiness Church served as pallbearers. The family received friends from 6 until 9 p.m. on Thursday evening, August 13, 2020, at Hurst-Scott Funeral Home in Richlands, Virginia. Hurst-Scott Funeral Home in Richlands, Va., is in charge of arrangements and those wishing to express sympathy online may do so at www.hurstscottfuneralhomes.com. Richlands Funeral Company 1401 Second Street / Box 1025
