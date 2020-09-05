Reynolds Jr., Howard B.

Howard B. Reynolds Jr., loved and known to all by "Poppy", left his beloved family to meet his Heavenly Father on Monday, August 31, 2020. He was born on February 3, 1930, to Howard and Nelly (Kirby) Reynolds who preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Audrey Frye Reynolds; and his brother and sister-in-law, Jimmy and Rosa Lee Reynolds. Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Thelma Dunford Reynolds; his daughter, Vanessa and Charlie Calfee; his son, Greg and Kathy Reynolds; his brother, Bobby and Faye Reynolds; his sister, Betty Sue and C.R. Taylor; five grandchildren, Brett and Sidney Poole, Tyler and Ashley Poole, Storm and Lilly Reynolds, Grayson Reynolds and Wesley Byrd, Scout Reynolds; two great-grandchildren, Luke and Isabelle'; stepchildren, and step grandchildren. We know that you gained the prettiest set of wings entering heaven's gates, and know you're using them to come back and watch over us. We pray it is everything you've dreamed of and more. P.S. We hope the donuts up there are at least twice as good as they are down here. Funeral services were held at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at the Reese Funeral Chapel with Pastor Terry Eversole, the Rev. Ted Anders, and Mr. David Coleman officiating. Family and friends were welcome to attend the service. A committal service followed at the Mt. Zion Cemetery. Reese Funeral Home, Austinville, Va. is serving the Reynolds family. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.highlandfuneralservice.com.
