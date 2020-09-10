Jenkins Jr., James Homer

James Homer Jenkins Jr., 72, of Floyd, Va., passed away at his home on Monday, September 7, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia A. Jenkins; his parents, Mr. and Mrs. James H. Jenkins Sr.; and loving pet Tobie. Survivors include family and friends. Jim's lifetime trade was a plumber. He was a very hard worker all his life. Family will have a memorial service at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Floyd county humane society, P.O. Box 862 Floyd, VA 24091 or online at https://www.floydhumanesociety.org/donate. The family would like to thank Kindred at home for his care. Online condolences may be made at Gardnerfuneralhomefloyd.com. The family is being served by Gardner Funeral Home.
