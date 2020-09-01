Hamm, Gertie Elizabeth

April 24, 1939 - August 29, 2020 MARION, Va. Gertie Elizabeth Hamm, age 81, passed away on Saturday, August 29, 2020, at her home. Gertie Elizabeth was a very loving and caring lady who brought so much joy and happiness to those who have loved and cared for her. She absolutely loved her pound pup Lucky, and he adored her. Elizabeth was a favorite wherever she went and people enjoyed her sense of humor. As wonderful as she was on earth - she is perfect in Heaven today. She was preceded in death by her parents, Columbus and Gertie Lee Moser Hamm; eight sisters and five brothers. Elizabeth is survived by her sister, Mary Alice Jackson of Kokomo, Ind.; several nieces and nephews; and special loving caregivers for 21 years, Charles and Pat VanHoy of Marion, Va. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at 12 p.m. at Seaver-Brown Chapel with Pastor Mark Lundy officiating. Burial will follow at Rush Creek Cemetery, 37130 Widener Valley Road, Glade Spring, VA 24340. The family will receive friends Wednesday from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. at Seaver-Brown Chapel. To share memories of Gertie Elizabeth Hamm, please visit www.seaverbrown.com. Care for Elizabeth's family has been entrusted to Seaver-Brown Funeral Service & Crematory, 237 East Main Street, Marion, VA 24354.
