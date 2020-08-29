Hilton, Nancie Lee

July 1, 1934 - August 11, 2020 Nancie Lee Hilton, 86, was born to Clarence Lester Hilton and Vera Wilkerson Hilton on July 1, 1934, in Wytheville, Virginia. She grew up in Wytheville surrounded by a large and loving family. In 1951, she graduated from George Wythe High School and went on to establish a successful professional career in bookkeeping, tax preparation, office management, and fashion retail management. Her thirst for knowledge and desire to be well prepared for her career led her to attend Wytheville Community College to study computer science. Nancie had a wide range of interests and hobbies which included reading and studying history, researching family ancestry and genealogy, being an active member in local Wytheville women's clubs, writing short essays, traveling, enjoying the local arts and theatre, and most of all, spending time with friends and family. She lived most of her life in Wytheville and in 2018 she moved to Alabama to be closer to her sister, Estelle. Then on August 11, 2020, Nancie passed away quietly in Centreville, Alabama after a brief illness. She is survived by her sister, Estelle Hilton Murdoch; her nephew, Leslie Hilton; her niece, Leigh Burnett (Mark); her grand-nephew, Joseph Burnett; and her best friend, Julie Porter. Nancie was preceded in death by both of her parents; her brother, Clarence Leslie Hilton (Buddy); her sister-in-law, Helen Dennis; and her grandniece, Leslie Claire Burnett. Nancie was a beloved sister, aunt, and friend to us all. She will be greatly missed. Family and friends are invited to the memorial service for Nancie Lee Hilton at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, August 30, 2020, at 2nd Presbyterian Church, 1300 Columbiana Road, Homewood, AL 35216, followed by the gravesite committal service at 2:30 p.m. at Southern Heritage Cemetery in Pelham, Alabama. The use of face mask is respectfully requested. The family would like to extend a special thanks to the Bibb Medical Center community and to all friends and family for their support. Ridout's Southern Heritage Funeral Home & Cemetery 475 Cahaba Valley Road, Pelham, AL 35124
