Arnold, Danny

Danny Cecil Arnold, age 73, of Wytheville, passed away Monday, August 31, 2020. He was born on March 22, 1947, in Wythe County. He was retired from Volvo Truck Plant in Dublin and was a retired 1st SGT in the Army's 424 Reserve Unit in Galax. He was preceded in death by his father, Joseph Cecil Arnold. Survivors include his wife of 43 years, JoAnne Sayers Arnold of Wytheville; four daughters and sons-in-law, Jennifer and Johnny Barnett of Morganton, N.C., Zenna and Joel Hash of Wytheville, Penny and Chris DeLay of Bland, and Shannon and Jason Doby of Max Meadows; son, Craig Arnold of Max Meadows; mother, Pearl N. Arnold of Rural Retreat, formerly of Max Meadows; two sisters and brothers-in-law, Linda and John Schoolcraft of Cripple Creek, and Sherry and Nathan Harris of Patrick County, Va.; nine grandchildren, five great-grandchildren; four sisters-in-law and spouses, Mary Mathis, Emily and R.C. Scott and Sharon Hensley, all of Wytheville, and Opal and Eddie Crigger of Rural Retreat; brother-in-law and spouse, Kalla-na "Shaster" and Pat Sayers of Wytheville; several nieces, nephews and cousins. Funeral services will be held 3 p.m. on Thursday, September 3, 2020, at the Grubb Funeral Home Chapel with the Reverend Roger Crigger officiating. Interment will follow at the Mt Pleasant Community Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1 until 3 p.m. Thursday at the Grubb Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, the family request that donation be made to the Rural Retreat Pentecostal Holiness Church Building Fund. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.grubbfuneralhome.com. The Arnold family is in the care of the Grubb Funeral Home in Wytheville, Va.
