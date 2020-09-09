King Sr., Neal Stanley

May 29, 1926 - September 6, 2020 Neal Stanley King Sr. age 94, of Wytheville, passed away on Sunday, September 6, 2020. Funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, September 12, 2020, at the Thud Hill Farm, 214 Brushy Mountain Road, Rural Retreat, VA 24368. A social time will immediately follow with a meal being served. A private interment will follow at Speedwell United Methodist Church Cemetery. VA 24323. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.grubbfuneralhome.com. Grubb Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.