Holman, Thomas ¿Tommy¿ Wayne

Thomas "Tommy" Wayne Holman November 27, 1964 - August 8, 2020 Tommy was born in Dayton, Ohio, on November 27, 1964. He lost his battle to cancer on August 8, 2020, but he was the overall winner in the war to be reunited with his Savior. Tommy was a member of Floyd Baptist Church. He joined Floyd County Volunteer Fire Department as a Junior member and was active for 35+ years. Tommy's kind spirit and willingness to serve touched many lives in our community. Tommy was preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Barbara Holman; sister, Teresa Hajek; and mother-in-law, Nancy Bailey. Left to always cherish his memories is his wife of 34 years, Leisa Holman; son, Brett Holman (Ashley), John and Aiden Hajek; daughter, Taylor Holman; and two beautiful grandchildren, Briggs and Anistyn Holman. Siblings left to cherish his memory are Mark Holman, Debra Daymude (John), Tina Ferguson, and Linda Morris (Sam); father-in-law, Jr. Allen (Peggy); brothers-in-law, Calvin Allen and Jeff Allen (Carolyn); along with numerous nieces, nephews, and friends. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, August 15, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Gardner Funeral Home with Pastor Jeff Hudgins and Pastor Joe Womack officiating. Interment will follow in Restvale Cemetery. Friends may call after 4 p.m. on Friday, August 14, 2020, at Gardner Funeral Home where the family will be from 4 until 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers at Tommy's request, donations may be mailed to the Floyd County Volunteer Fire Department, Station 3, 1710 Kings Store Rd., Check, VA 24072. Online condolences may be made at Gardnerfuneralhomefloyd.com or on Facebook @gardnerfuneralhomefloyd. The family is being served by Gardner Funeral Home.
