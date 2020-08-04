Jones, Ronny "Wink"

April 17, 1944 - August 01, 2020 MARION, Va. Ronny "Wink" Jones, age 76, passed away on Saturday, August 1, 2020, at Johnson City Medical Center, Johnson City, Tenn. Ronny was just an all American man. He was a devoted husband to the love of his life, a loving father papaw, poppa and friend. Ronny spent 40 years working for General Dynamics, when he wasn't working he loved to drive Mary crazy with his 60's golden oldies music, watching Dale Earnhardt race, or the Cowboys or Alabama play ball. Ronny could fix anything he loved to work on tractors and cars. Speaking of cars, he enjoyed taking a back road anytime. He loved God and his country and proudly served in the U.S. Army. Ronny was a loving family man and friend who will be missed by everyone. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lloyd and Ruby Jones; and grandparents, Victor and Emma Gross. Ronny is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Mary Alice Jones; daughters, Regina Jones and Tina Hollyfield and husband, Tommy; sister, Stella Ruth Adams, all of Marion, Va.; grandchildren, Mallory Jones and significant other, Paul Ortiz, Allison Hollyfield, and Thomas Hollyfield and wife, Rowan; great-grandchildren, Anora Lomax, Hector Michael Ortiz, Thomas Barlow and Maria Barlow; niece, Kristy May and husband, Todd and family; and many special friends. Graveside services will be held Wednesday, August 5, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Rose Lawn Mausoleum with Pastor Darrell Lambert officiating and Military Rites Conducted by the U.S. Army Funeral Honors Guard and Francis Marion VFW Post #4667. The family will receive friends Wednesday, from 1 until 2 p.m. at the mausoleum. To share memories of Ronny "Wink" Jones, please visit www.seaverbrown.com. Care for Ronny's family has been entrusted to Seaver-Brown Funeral Service & Crematory, 237 East Main Street, Marion, VA 24354.
