YORKTOWN, Va. Charlotte Copenhaver Ryan, 80, of Yorktown, Va., passed away on Friday, July 17, 2020. She was a history major and graduate of Christopher Newport College in Newport News. Charlotte, much like her brother and sister, never met a stranger, loved interacting with people, and was an avid storyteller. Holidays, birthdays, and family gatherings will not be the same without her. She was preceded in death by her father, James H. Copenhaver; her mother, Margaret Payne Radler; sister, Sallie Payne Copenhaver; and brother, James "Jim" Copenhaver Jr. She is survived by her son, Joseph B. Robertson Jr. (Wendy); daughter, Cynthia Robertson Counts (Jeff); son, William Dallas Robertson; grandchildren, Clinton, Zack and Alex Roberston, Amanda, Amber and Brandon Goding, and Elizabeth and Ethan Robertson; and great-grandson, Cameron Robertson. A graveside service was held on Friday, July 24, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Peninsula Memorial Park. Social distancing was required. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Charlotte's memory to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 (www.donate3.cancer.org/) Arrangements are under the care of Peninsula Funeral Home, 11144 Warwick Blvd., Newport News, VA 23601.

