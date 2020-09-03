Dickson, Caroline Miller "Mini"

October 13, 1962 - September 1, 2020 MARION, Va. Caroline Miller "Mini" Dickson, age 57, passed away on Tuesday, September 1, 2020, at her home. Caroline was a lady who loved her family, her friends and Clemson football. As a matter of fact, attending the Dabo Swinney Women's Cancer Clinic and walking on the field was the highlight of her life. She was a travel buddy to her sister and recorded each vacation with tons of pictures. Caroline or "Mini" because of her challenged height, was a best friend to her daughter Cassie. She cared for people deeply she came home to care for her dad and then for her love Christopher Hammond in his last 2 years. There was always an open door, a smile, laugh and welcoming spirit. As long as there is life and memories there will always be Sweet Caroline. She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Harriet Dickson; and her love, Christopher Hammond. Caroline is survived by her daughter, Cassie Kaye Dickson and Kaleb of Marion, Va.; sister, Elizabeth Dickson of Marion, N.C.; special cats, Jasper and Swinney; grandkittens, MJ and Vadar; and grandpuppy, Tango. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, October 10, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Seaver-Brown Chapel. Burial will be private. The family will receive friends Saturday from 1 until 2 p.m. at Seaver-Brown Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Sarcoma Foundation of America (SFA), P.O. Box 98160, Washington DC 20090-8160 (donation forms available at Seaver-Brown), by phone (301) 253-8687 ext. 2, or online at www.curesarcoma.org. To share memories of Caroline Miller "Mini" Dickson, please visit www.seaverbrown.com. Care for Caroline's family has been entrusted to Seaver-Brown Funeral Service & Crematory, 237 East Main Street, Marion, VA 24354.
