Nance, Thad Scott

January 14, 1969 - August 25, 2020 Thad Scott Nance, 51, passed away peacefully at his home with his family by his side on Tuesday August 25, 2020. Services were held Friday, August 28, 2020, from 1 until 3 p.m. at Barnett's Funeral Home. Interment followed at West End Cemetery. Pastor Chad Dunford and Pastor Justin Hall officiated. He was preceded in death by his father, Curtis Nance; grandparents, James and Letha Nance and Russell and Ethel Rickey; uncle, Lawrence Rickey; and nieces, Willow and Skylar Farmer. Survivors include his fiancée of 12 years, Amanda Stuart and son, Mark, of Marion, Va.; mother, Donna R. Nance of Wytheville, Va.; sisters, Melody Rabara of Wytheville, Va., and Audra (Donnie) Hopkins of Tennessee; brother, Shawn (Nikki) Nance of Rural Retreat, Va.; nieces, Mindy (Blake) Farmer of Sparta, N.C., and Courtney Hopkins of Alabama, Hannah, Madison, Audrey-Kate, and Emersyn Nance; nephew, Connor Nance of Rural Retreat, Va.; and great nephew, Elijah Farmer of Sparta, N.C. Scott was born in Newport News, Va. He later moved to Wytheville, Va. Scott attended George Wythe High School. Following high school, he worked in food service for 30 years in Wytheville. Scott's greatest passion was music. He enjoyed playing and listening to all genres of music. Scott also enjoyed fishing and spending time with his family. He truly will be missed by all who loved him. "Blessed are the meek: for they will inherit the earth" Matthew 5:5 Barnett's Funeral Service will be in charge of arrangements.
