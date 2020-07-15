Julie Conley Jordan, 53, of Salem, Va., formerly of Bland, Va., passed away on Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Chippenham Hospital, Richmond. She was born at Pearisburg, Va., the daughter of the late David Roscoe and Wanda Tolbert Clemons. She had a heart of gold and compassion for people. She was an activities director for Carrington Place- Botetourt Commons, where she was loved by her residents and a cherished friend of her coworkers. She was big hearted, determined and a tough soldier for her entire life. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Mike Conley and her brother, Timmy Clemons. Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Robert S. Jordan; her son, Joshua Conley; her daughter and son-in-law, Jessica and Jerry Gray; stepson, Michael Conley, her grandchildren, Kayla and "DJ" Hall, Hannah Matheny, Riley Gray, Julian Gray, Kanen Conley and Kayleigh Conley; her great-grandchildren, Jaiden Hall and Millie Hall; her brother and sister-in-law, Matt and Janet Clemons; her sister and brother-in-law, Heather and Mike Hurley; special nieces and nephews, TJ Clemons, David Hurley, Mackenzie Hurley, Anthony Clemons and Ashlyn Clemons; and special friend, Joey Thompson. Graveside services were held Sunday, July 12, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Morning Star Cemetery, Bland, with Pastor Duane Bailey officiating. This family is in the care of A. Vest & Sons Funeral Home, White Gate, avestandsons.com, (540) 921-2985.

