Julie Conley Jordan, 53, of Salem, Va., formerly of Bland, Va., passed away on Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Chippenham Hospital, Richmond. She was born at Pearisburg, Va., the daughter of the late David Roscoe and Wanda Tolbert Clemons. She had a heart of gold and compassion for people. She was an activities director for Carrington Place- Botetourt Commons, where she was loved by her residents and a cherished friend of her coworkers. She was big hearted, determined and a tough soldier for her entire life. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Mike Conley and her brother, Timmy Clemons. Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Robert S. Jordan; her son, Joshua Conley; her daughter and son-in-law, Jessica and Jerry Gray; stepson, Michael Conley, her grandchildren, Kayla and "DJ" Hall, Hannah Matheny, Riley Gray, Julian Gray, Kanen Conley and Kayleigh Conley; her great-grandchildren, Jaiden Hall and Millie Hall; her brother and sister-in-law, Matt and Janet Clemons; her sister and brother-in-law, Heather and Mike Hurley; special nieces and nephews, TJ Clemons, David Hurley, Mackenzie Hurley, Anthony Clemons and Ashlyn Clemons; and special friend, Joey Thompson. Graveside services were held Sunday, July 12, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Morning Star Cemetery, Bland, with Pastor Duane Bailey officiating. This family is in the care of A. Vest & Sons Funeral Home, White Gate, avestandsons.com, (540) 921-2985.
Tags
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
-
Woman shot in domestic incident in Barren Springs
-
Tazewell County charges suspects after body found in Bland County
-
Wythe County deputy and his wife, a county Supervisor, test positive for COVID-19
-
Shootout suspect taken into police custody
-
Wythe County deputy tests positive for COVID-19; office closed until Monday afternoon
Funeral homes often submit obituaries but we accept submissions from family pending verification.
To submit an obituary, email:
Smyth County News & Messenger: obits@smythnews.com
Floyd Press: obits@floydpress.com
The News & Press: obits@richlands-new-press.com
Wytheville Enterprise: obits@wythenews.com
Washington County News: obits@washconews.com
Or call 434-978-7294 with payment information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.