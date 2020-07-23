Janet R. Turner, 79, of Floyd, went to meet the Lord peacefully on Monday, July 20, 2020. She was born on June 5, 1941, to Asa and Amanda Reed. She was a loving wife, wonderful mother, and terrific Nana. She spent 50 years sharing her testimony to the Lord through her music and singing. She married her sweetheart on March 28, 1959 and they shared 61 wonderful years together. Janet is survived by her husband, Lewis W. Turner; two daughters, Leona Turner and Diane Keith; one granddaughter, Callie Keith; one sister, Linda Pratt; and two brothers, Gary Reed and Jerry Reed. Funeral services were held on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Gardner Funeral Home with pastor Jason Pratt officiating. Interment followed at Pleasant Valley Cemetery. The family received friends on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, from 5 until 7 p.m. at Gardner Funeral Home. The family would like to thank the neighbors, lifelong friends, and fellow musicians for the outpouring of love that has been shown to mom and dad. Also, a special thank you to Mountain Valley Hospice for the time and care devoted to mom in her final days. Online condolences may be made at Gardnerfuneralhomefloyd.com or on Facebook @gardnerfuneralhomefloyd. The family is being served by Gardner Funeral Home.
