Ratliff, Neva Trail

Neva Trail Ratliff, 102, of Floyd, died on Wednesday, September 2, 2020. She was born on March 16, 1918, to William Harvey and Laura Turner Trail. She was preceded in death by her husband, Hugh Worthland Ratliff; as well as 14 siblings, Odessa, Irma, Dorothy, Chester, Elsie, Anna, Eldridge, Izola, Virgil, Pauleda, Waneda, Marvin, Cluber, and Verna. Surviving are sister-in-law, Marie Trail of Floyd; brother-in-law, the Rev. Brown Radford of Daleville; and many nieces and nephews. Graveside services were held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 5, 2020, at Jacksonville Cemetery with the Rev. Murray Agee and the Rev. Bill Schoenman officiating. The family received friends one hour prior to the service at the cemetery. Those wishing paid their respects also on Friday, September 4, 2020, from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. at Maberry Funeral Home. Special thanks are extended to caregiver Crystal Black and family for years of faithful care. Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.maberryfuneralhome.com.
