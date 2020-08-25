Shumate Baker, Mary Elizabeth "Chee-Chee"

Mary Elizabeth "Chee-Chee" Shumate Baker March 4, 1940 - August 23, 2020 MARION, Va. Mary Elizabeth "Chee-Chee" Shumate Baker, age 80, passed away on Sunday, August 23, 2020, at the Wellmont Hospice House in Bristol, Tenn. Mary was born in Marion, Va., to the late Dixie and Evelyn Brooks Shumate. Along with her parents, she was also preceded in death by her loving husband of almost 40 years, Gerald "Jerry" Baker; son-in-law, James Braddock; and two brothers, Dixie Shumate Jr. and Eddie Shumate. Mary retired after 34 years of service with Grissom Motors in Marion. She enjoyed the outdoors, sewing, and quilting. Throughout the years, her passion for quilting led her to make numerous quilts for her family and friends to enjoy. She had a gift for making beautiful stained-glass pieces that are displayed throughout her house. Mary was a member of Falling Water Baptist Church, where she was active in the senior church activities. She had a very loving and caring nature and was devoted to her husband, family, and friends. She loved canning, cooking, and working in her garden. She always made sure when you left from visiting, you went home with a full belly. She and Jerry made many memories socializing with family and friends on the back porch of their log cabin home. Most of all, she and Jerry cherished the times with their friends at the daily meeting table at Hardee's in Marion. She is survived by her daughters, Karen Braddock and Heather Cooke-Joseph and husband, Marvin, all of Fla.; stepdaughter, Melody Hensley and husband, Lester, of Fall Branch, Tenn.; stepson, Jack Baker and wife, Shirley, of Greenville, S.C.; three grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren; and special close friends whom she loved dearly Tim and Sherry Bane and Glenna and Bobby Hurley. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. on Thursday, August 27, 2020, at the Bradley's Funeral Home Chapel in Marion. Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. with the Rev. Jerry Creasy officiating. Interment will follow at the Hutton-Cox Cemetery in Sugar Grove, Va. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home of Marion is serving the Baker family. Bradley's Funeral Home
