Tuell, Shane Walton

Shane Walton Tuell September 27, 1979 - August 17, 2020 CHILHOWIE, Va. Shane Walton Tuell, age 40, passed away on Monday, August 17, 2020, at the Johnston Memorial Hospital in Abingdon, Va. Shane was a loving son, father, brother, and uncle. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, the Rev. Dan Tuell, and Roy and Clara Olinger; and several aunts and uncles. Shane is survived by his two sons, Zak and Dawson Tuell; his parents, Tim and Joyce Tuell; grandmother, Carol Dean Tuell; sister, Kelly Tuell Brickey; nieces, Kaylan Bales and Kyla Brickey; and great nieces, Kenna and Kenzley Frye, and Gray Osborne. Graveside funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, August 21, 2020, at the St. James Church Cemetery in Chilhowie, with the Rev. Wade Kestner and the Rev. Cody Sturgill officiating. Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Chapel of Chilhowie is serving the Tuell family. Bradley's Funeral Chapel
