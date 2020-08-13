You have permission to edit this article.
Weeks, Richard ¿Rick¿ Dale
Weeks, Richard ¿Rick¿ Dale

Only $5 for 5 months

Richard "Rick" Dale Weeks Richard "Rick" Dale Weeks, 65, of Floyd, passed away on Monday, August 11, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Cline and Eula Weeks; brother, Gary "Charcoal" Weeks; and brother-in-law, Harden Davis. He is survived by his daughter, Kelli Chaffin and husband, Gary; grandson, Braden Chaffin; granddaughter, Emma Chaffin; brothers and sister, Roger Weeks and wife, Diana, Linda Weeks Davis, and Larry Weeks and wife, Janice; and three nieces and three nephews. A private graveside service will be held in the Pleasant Hill Cemetery. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.maberryfuneralhome.com.

Weeks, Richard ¿Rick¿ Dale
Weeks, Richard ¿Rick¿ Dale
To plant a tree in memory of Richard Weeks as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

