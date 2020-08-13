Richard "Rick" Dale Weeks Richard "Rick" Dale Weeks, 65, of Floyd, passed away on Monday, August 11, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Cline and Eula Weeks; brother, Gary "Charcoal" Weeks; and brother-in-law, Harden Davis. He is survived by his daughter, Kelli Chaffin and husband, Gary; grandson, Braden Chaffin; granddaughter, Emma Chaffin; brothers and sister, Roger Weeks and wife, Diana, Linda Weeks Davis, and Larry Weeks and wife, Janice; and three nieces and three nephews. A private graveside service will be held in the Pleasant Hill Cemetery. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.maberryfuneralhome.com.
