David W. "Bill" Wassum, 91, passed away on July 10, 2020, at his home in the Camp Community, Sugar Grove. He was born in Saltville, Va., October 10, 1928, to the late Lynn I. (Bus) Wassum and India Haynes Wassum. Mr. Wassum was a veteran of the Korean War He was with the U.S. Army 7th Infantry Division during the amphibious landing at Inchon and endured the bitter winter of 1950 in North Korea near the Manchurian Border and the Chosin Reservoir. He worked at Mathieson Alkali Plant in Saltville before going to Y12 in Oak Ridge, Tenn., and then to the Tennessee Valley Authority where he was Maintenance Supervisor of TVA's 30 Hydroelectric Plants. Mr. Wassum is survived by his wife, Marie Wilson Wassum; daughter, Lorna Davon Warren of Ft. Oglethorpe, Ga.; son, David Allen Wassum of Alexandria, Va.; stepdaughters, Ann Yearsovich (Stephen) of Chattanooga, Tenn., Lynn Enos (Bryan) of Bloomington, Ill., and Cynthia Griffin (Jimmie) of Aiken, S.C.; brothers, Richard Wassum (Eleanor) of Saltville, and Ed Wassum (Becky) of Lexington, N.C.; sister-in-law, Bettie Childers of Aiken, S.C.; eight grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, five great great-grandchildren, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. In addition to his parents, Mr. Wassum was predeceased by a brother, Charles I. Wassum; sister, Saundra Lynne Wassum, and son-in-law Fred Warren. The family would like to extend special thanks to New Century Hospice and Mr. Wassum's excellent caregivers. A viewing for the public was held from 12 until 1 p.m. Tuesday, Junly 14, 2020. A graveside service followed at 2 p.m. at the Blue Springs Cemetery, with the Rev. Kenny Price officiating. Military rites were conducted by the U.S. Army Honors Guard and American Legion Post #229 of Rural Retreat. Lindsey Funeral Home, Rural Retreat, Va., is serving the Wassum family. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.highlandfuneralservice.com.
