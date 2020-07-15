Mildred Joann Domire, age 80, of Fredericksburg, Va., passed away on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at the Culpeper Medical Center. She was born on August 10, 1939, in Smyth County, Va., the daughter of the late Vance A. and Gay E. (Blevins) McClure. She was a retired Executive Secretary at General Motors. She was a member of the Fredericksburg United Methodist Church. Her husband, Clarence B. Domire, one son, William Kendall Thomas, and a sister, Phyllis Wiedewitsch preceded her in death. Survivors include her son, Tracey A. Thomas (Leslie) of Spotsylvania, Va.; five grandchildren, Samantha Thomas, Travis Thomas (Courtland), Tyler Thomas, Marissa Thomas, Garrett Thomas; one great-granddaughter, McGhee Annie Thomas. A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at National Memorial Park, Falls Church, Va. with the Rev. Gina Anderson-Cloud officiating. Please visit https://www.facebook.com/Mullins-Thompson-Funeral-Service-735197346838735/ to view a live stream of the service. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to American Diabetes Association - diabetes.org/donate-memorial or Mail- American Diabetes Association, PO Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116. Online condolences may be sent to mullinsthompsonfredericksburg.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.