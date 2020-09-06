Davenport, Cordia Jones

October 31, 1934 - September 4, 2020 CHILHOWIE, Va. Cordia Jones Davenport, age 85, passed away on Friday, September 4, 2020, at the Ballad Hospice House in Bristol, Tenn. She was born in Smyth County, Va. to the late Eubert Jones and Myrtle Havens Jones and was preceded in death by her husband Charles Robert "Bob" Davenport; her son, Charles Robert Davenport Jr.; brother-in-law, Tommy Davidson and sister-in-law, Lois Jones. She worked at Wilkinson Mill, the Town of Chilhowie, Smyth County Court house and along with her husband owned and operated D and D Construction. She was a member of the Mount Pleasant Union Church in Saltville and enjoyed traveling with her husband Bob. Survivors include her children, Dickie Davenport and wife, Beth; Debbie Lee and husband, David, Patty Davenport and Joe Alexander; brothers, James Eubert Jones and wife Lucy, William Onice Jones; sisters, Lou Vivian Davidson, Shirley Gray Blevins and husband, Bill, Frances Irene Henderson and husband, Rudy; grandchildren, Daniel Scott Robbins and wife, Celeste, Kamiah Widener and husband, Cody, Sierra Davenport and Ryan Johnston, Colby Davenport; great-grandchildren, Porter Robbins and Poppy Robbins; several nieces and nephews also survive. Graveside funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, September 7, 2020, at the Lebanon UMC Cemetery in Chilhowie with Pastor Frank Branson officiating. We ask that social distancing guidelines are followed. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to the Chilhowie Christian Church, 172 Apple Valley Road Chilhowie, VA 24319 or to the Ballad Hospice House 280 Steeles Rd, Bristol, TN 37620. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Chapel is serving the Davenport family. Bradley's Funeral Chapel 307 Old Stage Road Chilhowie, VA 24319
